Londoners leave lengthy commute behind and relocate to the Shropshire countryside

Tash Dutrieu, James Wentworth-Bowyer and their son, Theo at The Spinney in Shrewsbury

Londoners Tash Dutrieu and James Wentworth-Bowyer had already made the move out of their home city with their two-year-old son Theo to nearby Guildford, but were still stuck in the rental trap.

When they started looking for somewhere to buy their own place, Bellway’s The Spinney development in Shrewsbury ticked all the right boxes, with high-quality homes close to town and countryside – and good transport links to Telford for James’ work as an IT programme support manager.

There was also easy access to Shropshire’s road networks for Tash, who as director of a property inventory company is based from home.

They moved into their new four-bedroom home at The Spinney, off Oteley Road, in July 2020.

James, 37, said: “We had been renting for a few years and had been gradually moving to the outskirts of London. We wanted to purchase our first property but London was just too expensive for what we wanted.

“We have family in Birmingham and when we started looking for properties, we found Shrewsbury and fell in love. We really liked the location of the development because it was close to both the town and the countryside.

Tash, 42, said: “We are only 10 minutes from the town centre and then have fields on the other side of us.

“We are members of the National Trust, so we love that places such as Attingham Park are only a short drive away and there are farms and zoos close by, which Theo loves.

“There are great road links, which is what really sold the location to us, as James’ commute is cut down to about half an hour, as opposed to the four-hour round trip he was doing from Guildford to London.

“As I am self-employed and based from home, I am well placed for travel as we are right next to the A5.”

The Spinney comprises a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices currently starting from £245,500 for a three-bedroom semi-detached house.