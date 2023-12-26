Refugees in Shropshire come together to write and perform moving song for hope and peace

All Will Heal, written by Ukrainian poet Olha Voropai and produced and arranged by Shrewsbury singer-songwriter Beth Prior, is a bi-lingual prayer for peace and happiness across the world. It is inspired by a popular Ukrainian tradition which sees friends and loved ones gather on New Year’s Eve to write wishes and dreams for the coming year on a piece of paper; they light it and allow the ash to fall into a glass of Prosecco.

Olha, who found sanctuary in Shropshire in 2022 following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, explains the song is intended as a ray of light during dark times, expressing a hope for a better year in 2024: “Christmas can be a magical time for everyone, as we consider the past year and we hold hope for the new year ahead,” she says.

“Everyone experiences heavy stuff in their heart, whether from relationship and family problems, issues at work, or the seemingly never-ending bad news we hear from all over the world. It's tough, but we all hope for something better and believe that despite this; 'All Will Heal'.”

The song, sung in Ukrainian and English, is a major collaboration between organisations, cultures, musicians and creatives in Shropshire who have come together to spread a poignant and heartfelt message to the county and beyond this festive season.

The video features British, Arabian, Ukrainian and Filipino actors and singers, some of whom are supported by Shropshire Supports Refugees (SSR), a charity created in 2016 by Amanda Jane Jones to help support displaced people arriving in the UK as a result of the Syrian conflict. Amanda herself appears alongside some of the many hundreds of refugees supported by her organisation.

SSR has grown fast over the past eight years, due to the increasing numbers of individuals arriving on British shores seeking asylum from multiple conflict fronts, in Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine. More recently, it is supporting people from Hong Kong and Afghans evacuated from Pakistan.

The charity has become a beacon of good practice for similar charities across the UK with its clear mission - to support ‘everyone’; whether they be individuals escaping war, abject poverty, persecution, or climate, they are valued and supported equally.

Amanda says: “Nothing is more important to us than spreading the message of peace. We’ve welcomed and eased the pressure on 800 Ukrainians in the past 18 months and we are now supporting three hotels, full of desperate people looking for a new future - a future with peace and prosperity in it for them and their children.

“Over the years, my heart has been broken time and time again as I see one endless war after another. The only way we’re going to stop this cycle is if people can somehow find a place of peace and hope inside their hearts - to address the conflict within us.

“When I listen to the song, it lifts my heart and gives me hope for the future. Please help us spread this message as far and wide as possible. We all have to hope that we can live in a peaceful world.”

The song was born from workshops delivered by singer Beth and fellow musician Jonathan Bannister at The Hive, a creative wellbeing charity in Shrewsbury. Groups of young refugees from SSR joined in with drumming circles, song-writing and studio production in sessions enabled by Arts Council England’s Cultural Investigators Project.

“Music really is a universal language,” Beth said. "We've proved that again, and despite language barriers, we meet in rhythm, melody and lots of humour and something beautiful happens! The magic of doing this kind of work is knowing that everyone has a story to tell.”

Ukrainian poet Olha, activities coordinator for SSR, who lent her words to the song, said: "In February 2022 my family was spread around Ukraine and during that nightmare nothing mattered except for surviving and knowing that your friends and loved ones are alive and safe.

"I made the most difficult decision in my life and came with my younger sister to Shropshire. We left everything and our life was packed into two suitcases and rucksack.

“Writing helped me manage my emotions, and sadness. It's always been very therapeutic for me. It's a very personal thing, and took a great deal of time before I was ready to share.

“If someone had told me in December 2021 that this poem would become a bi-lingual song released in the UK, I wouldn't have believed them!”

“With help from Google translate, it became clear at that moment that we were then creating “a bi-lingual prayer for peace,” Beth added.

She continued to work on the track in her own time to capture the ‘truth, vulnerability and magic’ of the workshop performances.

Following the song’s premiere in The Square during Shrewsbury's Refugee Week celebrations in June, Highly Flammable Studios came on board - the Shrewsbury-based creative headquarters of Aaron Child (Painted Life Productions). Aaron lent his studio and expertise as director of photography and Lora Arkhypenko joined the team as film director and producer on the music video.

The resulting high quality video is a beautifully lyrical, emotional appeal for peace, by Shropshire young refugees of all nationalities, including some as young as 13 - with gorgeous violin accompaniment by Tina Bilousova.

Beth appealed for people in Shropshire and beyond to show their support by sharing the video far and wide on social media (the single is also available to buy through any digital outlet).

“Let's show our international brothers and sisters that they are not just welcome here, but genuinely appreciated. Together we create better things,” Beth added.

All Will Heal, written by Olha Voropai, produced and arranged by Beth Prior, and mixed by Gareth Rhys-Jones is available on all major platforms. All proceeds from digital downloads will go to Shropshire Supports Refugees.