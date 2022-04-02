Collection point for Ukraine set up as help continues to flood in

A collection point has been opened in Wellington as scores of businesses, groups and individuals continue to help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion. From left are, Councillor Raj Mehta, Karoline Pietruch-Piszczek, Maria Pudlewska, Phil Tomlinson from DENSO, Wellington mayor: Paul Davies, Zaneta Kil-Misztal, and Dorota Sobilo.

The kind-hearted organisers Karolina Pietruch-Piszczek and husband, Tomasz Piszczek have created a post on Facebook, thanks to the help of Vicki Jones, from Shrewsbury.

Now mother-of-four Karolina, aged 37, from Wellington, and warehouseman Tomasz, who are originally from Poland, are opening a new collection point at Number 4, The Square, in Wellington.

Karolina said: "The new collection point will be in Wellington and close to the clock.

"We are hoping that many kind-hearted people will want to help by donating items which are so desperately needed.

"Our volunteers will be there on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 7pm, and on Saturdays. from 10am to 2pm, to accept donations.

"We are in need of many things including water purification tablets, dressings, plates and bandages as well a nappies, wet wipe, ladies sanitary items, personal care products and baby milk.

"Also required are dummies, baby bottles, dry food such as pasta, rice, tea and coffee, instant soups, tinned food and sleeping bags, batteries, torches and Spring clothes.

"We will be sending another lorry to Poland this week with transport arranged courtesy of DENSO Manufacturing UK Limited of Telford.

"Another lorry is also planned to go out next week with the help of Paul Marsh, from Bridgnorth.

"There has been such a wonderful response to our appeals that we now hope these journeys will become a regular activity.

"The goods arrive in Poland and are sent straight to Ukraine or used to help refugees in Poland.

"We are being helped by the charity organisation the Nowosadeckie Serducho Association.

"This charity is amazing and has opened a most unusual store in Nowy Sacz, where people only need to pay with a smile.

"They plan to open another shop in Lwow in Ukraine.