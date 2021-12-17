Victorious election candidate Helen Morgan arrives at Shrewsbury Sports Village for the count

The result means North Shropshire has its first non-Conservative MP for more than 100 years.

Mrs Morgan won 17,957 votes while Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst came second with 12,032 and Labour's Ben Wood was third with 3,686.

The Conservatives had held a 22,949 majority thanks to Owen Paterson's seventh successive victory back in 2019.

However the by-election campaign began with a row over Tory sleaze in the wake of Mr Paterson's lobbying and went from bad to worse when allegations of lockdown rule-breaking in Downing Street emerged.

North Shropshire election results

Turnout: 46.3%

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrats - 17,957 (47.1%)

Neil Shastri-Hurst, Conservative - 12,032 (31.6%)

Ben Wood, Labour - 3,686 (9.7%)

Duncan Kerr, Green Party - 1,738 (4.6%)

Kirsty Walmsley, Reform UK - 1,427 (3.7%)

Andrea Allen, Ukip - 378 (0.99%)

Martin Daubney, The Reclaim Party - 375 (0.98%)

Howling Laud Hope, Official Monster Raving Loony Party - 118 (0.31%)

Suzie Akers Smith, Independent - 95 (0.25%)

Russell Dean, The Party Party - 90 (0.24%)

James Elliot, Heritage Party - 79 (0.21%)

Boris Been-Bunged, Rejoin EU - 58 (0.15%)

Earl Jesse, Freedom Alliance The Real Alternative - 57 (0.15%)

Yolande Kenward, Independent - 3 (0.01%)

Barrister Dr Shastri-Hurst also faced criticism due to being from Birmingham unlike accountant Mrs Morgan, who is from the North Shropshire village Harmer Hill, and Mr Wood, who is from Oswestry.

It is the second by-election loss of a former Tory stronghold to the Lib Dems since the general election.

Chesham and Amersham had been a Conservative stronghold since the constituency’s creation in 1974, but the Lib Dems seized it with a 25% swing from the Tories in July.