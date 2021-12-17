Notification Settings

Labour 'disappointed' after taking 9.7 per cent of by-election vote

By Andrew Revill

Shropshire Labour Party members' have spoken of their disappointment over their candidate's defeat in the North Shropshire by-election.

Labour Party candidate Ben Wood.

Ben Wood, the Labour party candidate, said he was proud of the way the campaign had been run and thanked all those who had come out and supported him.

Mr Wood came in third with 3,686 votes, 9.7 per cent of the total.

Chair of the Shrewsbury and Atcham Labour Party, Paul Forrest, said: "We are all obviously really disappointed, we had hoped for a slightly stronger result."

Labour finished in third place, a long distance behind the dislodged Tory party and the resurgent victors the Liberal Democrats in the form of Helen Morgan.

Mr Forrest added: "The national media coverage gave us a hill to climb, but there is clearly still a credible Labour vote in Shropshire."

The seat of North Shropshire had traditionally been a Tory stronghold.

