Reform UK North Shropshire by-election candidate on second jobs and key priorities

Kirsty Walmsley, the Reform candidate for the North Shropshire by-election

We have asked the candidates the same set of questions on topics including second jobs, priorities and national issues.

This time, it is the turn of Reform UK candidate Kirsty Walmsley to answer the questions and tell you what her plans are for North Shropshire.

Will you take any second jobs if you are elected as MP for North Shropshire, and do you believe MPs should be prevented from taking second jobs/consultancy roles?

No, I think it should be about service not self-service. However, I am in favour of those with professional qualifications maintaining them.

What is the biggest national issue you see affecting the constituency in the coming years?

Healthcare is the biggest issue. I would much rather see resources directed toward improving our NHS locally, than unrealistic infrastructure projects.

People should be able to see a GP when they need to, ambulances should arrive in minutes not hours and we need to end waiting lists for operations.

What would you like to achieve in your tenure as MP for North Shropshire?

I will always put the interests of our community ahead of party politics. Do not underestimate what I will be able to achieve.

I will fight for better healthcare, lower energy bills and zero waiting lists.

As the first MP for an emerging party it is likely I will be given priority over other backbench MPs in Parliament and the national media to fight our corner.

What do you see as the strengths of the constituency?

We are a close-knit community and our beautiful countryside and market towns provide an excellent quality of life, which we need to protect.

Each of the market towns has its own unique character.

This is partly down to the small independent shops that line our high streets but more importantly our strong community spirit.

What are the biggest problems facing the constituency and what would you say needs to be done to address them?

Number one is local health care, this should be our top priority.

Secondly, we need to support our small, medium-sized businesses.

We would scrap business rates and put a small tax on online deliveries.

Our opinions need to be heard and respected on planning issues.

We must not be overruled by Ministers or Government-appointed inspectors who have no connection or understanding of our communities.

Why do you want to be MP for North Shropshire?

I am putting myself forward because I believe that we deserve better than career politicians who will disappear if they are not elected.

I am here for the long haul. I know North Shropshire through and through, I was born here, I was brought up here, I’ve been a councillor here and I care so much about every one of our market towns.