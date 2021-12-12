North Shropshire by-election candidate Boris Been-Bunged 'has a party' with voters

Boris Been-Bunged campaigning in the North Shropshire by-election

Rejoin EU Party candidate Boris Been-Bunged, aka Drew Galdron, has similar features to the Prime Minister and he visited Market Drayton and Oswestry on Saturday to speak out against Brexit.

Mr Been-Bunged serenaded shoppers in Market Drayton with his own version of Rocking Around the Christmas Tree with lyrics referencing the parties said to have taken place in Downing Street in spite of Tier 3 lockdown rules last year.

As well as singing, the blonde-haired candidate said that the only way to end what he calls "government sleaze and the disaster caused by Brexit" is to vote for him and the Rejoin EU Party on Thursday.

Bookies currently have the Lib Dems as favourites to win in what is a traditional stronghold for the Conservatives, who won with a 23,000 majority in 2019 but have been damaged by a row over sleaze and the recent allegations of lockdown rule breaking.

Previous MP Owen Paterson resigned after being found to have broken paid lobbying rules while working as a consultant for companies that paid him more than £100,000 a year combined.

The Tories chose Birmingham-based former Army medic Neil Shastri-Hurst to stand in Mr Paterson's place.

In total 14 candidates are standing in the North Shropshire by-election, the results of which are expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mr Been-Bunged said shoppers in the constituency, which voted in favour of Brexit, happily took the party's flyers, and signed its 'Brexitometer' straw poll.

"It showed people are clearly feeling the effect of shortages, petrol queues and soaring costs sparked by Brexit," said a spokesperson. "A clear majority said Brexit wasn't working and the UK needs to re-join the EU."

Green Party candidate Duncan Kerr also chipped in, smiling as he signed up to the Brexitometer in Oswestry.