North Shropshire by-election: Labour Party chairman joins candidate for breakfast

By Mark AndrewsOswestryNorth Shropshire by-election 2021Published:

Labour Party chairman Anneliese Dodds dropped in for breakfast at a Shropshire cafe as she hit the by-election campaign trail.

Labour Party chairman Anneliese Dodds joins Ben Wood for breakfast in Oswestry

Miss Dodds joined Ben Wood, Labour candidate in Thursday's North Shropshire by-election, for a bite to eat at the White Horse cafe in Oswestry.

Miss Dodds said: "This by-election is a once in a generation chance for the people of North Shropshire to send a message directly to the Prime Minister.

"Ben represents a chance to bring a sense of decency back to politics at a level, but he is also the local candidate who will fight for towns and villages across North Shropshire.

"Ben has my full support in his campaign to represent the area that he will always call home."

Mr Wood said he was delighted to have Miss Dodds' support.

"For me, this election is a chance to fight for our local services and bring new opportunities to North Shropshire, but it's also about the country which we want to live in," he added.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

