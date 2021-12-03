Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets staff at the Oswestry pharmacy during his visit. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The masked-up Prime Minister visited Oswestry on Friday afternoon, visiting the town centre on one of its biggest nights of the year at the start of the three-day Christmas Live event.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, the PM said turning the A5 into a dual carriageway and reconnecting Oswestry to the rail network were major priorities during a visit to the town.

Mr Johnson said: "We need to look at dualling the A5 from Montford Bridge to Oswestry.

Boris Johnson's visit was to support Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, left, who is the Tory candidate in the North Shropshire by-election: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

"I'm very pleased we are reversing the damage caused by the Beeching cuts, and looking at getting the Gobowen-Oswestry railway line reopened.

"I believe very strongly that transport infrastructure can make a huge difference to people when it comes to job opportunities, and helping North Shropshire achieve its massive potential."

His visit to the town was in support of Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, the Conservative candidate in the upcoming North Shropshire by-election.

Boris Johnson saw a couple of people receive their Covid booster jabs

The former NHS surgeon, who trained at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, has registered for the NHS Reserves to join the Covid ‘jab army’ and support the vaccination booster efforts in the wake of the Omicron variant developments.

The PM joined Dr Shastri-Hurst at Day Lewis Pharmacy, where he met staff. He also spoke with members of the public attending for their next inoculation, and watched a couple received their booster jabs.

Education Secretary, and former vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi also visited to discuss jabs with Dr Shastri-Hurst on the campaign trail.

This afternoon I’ve been talking vaccines in North Shropshire with our Parliamentary candidate, @DrNShastriHurst 💙



Book your appointment to #getboostered by visiting the NHS website and make sure you vote for Neil on 16 December 💉💉 pic.twitter.com/fSdX1eglpt — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, actor and Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox was also in town, supporting his party's candidate Martin Daubney.

Just arrived in Oswestry with the greatest team in the world to support the greatest candidate in the world, “The Lionheart” ⁦@MartinDaubney⁩



Having a bit of lunch and then we will be out on the streets. We can’t wait to meet you!



It all starts with you. pic.twitter.com/xCgADPNTbQ — Laurence Fox ✝️ (@LozzaFox) December 3, 2021

Mr Johnson's visit has come on the same day it's been confirmed that the Tories have held on to the safe seat of Old Bexley and Sidcup.

Yesterday's by-election in southeast London was prompted by the death of MP James Brokenshire in October, who had held a majority of almost 19,000.

In Thursday's by-election, local councillor Louise French won 51.5 per cent of the vote. However, the Tories' majority was slashed to just over 4,000, with Labour coming second on 30.9 per cent of the vote.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets people waiting to receive their Covid-19 booster vaccine. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Earlier this week a leaked Lib-Dem poll suggested North Shropshire by-election could also be much tighter expected.

The party's internal polling, based on postal voting intention only, put Dr Shastri-Hurst 9.9 points ahead of Liberal Democrat challenger Helen Morgan.

The poll put the Conservatives on 47.7 per cent, the Liberal Democrats on 37.8 per cent, and Labour candidate Ben Wood on 10.5 per cent. Green candidate Duncan Kerr polled 1.9 per cent.

Boris Johnson visited on the same night as Oswestry's Christmas Live event

Polling analyst British Electoral Politics said the survey should be treated with some scepticism: "Since it is an internal one, we can’t know the methodology so naturally it requires a pinch of salt."

But a spokesman added that a similar poll for the Chesham and Amersham by-election gave the Conservatives a lead of 23.8 points before the Liberal Democrats took victory.