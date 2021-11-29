One more day to register to vote in North Shropshire by-election

The people of North Shropshire will be going to the polls on December 16 to choose Owen Paterson's successor following his resignation in the wake of a lobbying scandal.
People have until 11.59pm on Tuesday (November 30) to register to vote in the election.
A total of 14 candidates have put themselves forward for the surprise by-election, with the major political parties being joined by a host of contenders.
Shropshire Council, which is administering the election has also issued a reminder that the deadline to apply to vote by post is 5pm on Wednesday (December 1)..
The deadline for applications for a proxy vote is a week later – 5pm on Wednesday, December 8.
Shropshire Council has reminded people who are voting to make sure they take a pen or pencil on polling day.
A spokesman said: “For those who choose to vote in person polling stations there will be Covid-safe places to vote on December 16, with social distancing and other safety measures in place.
“People are being asked to bring their own pen or pencil."
People who wish to register can do so at gov.uk/register-to-vote.