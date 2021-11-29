One more day to register to vote in North Shropshire by-election

People have until midnight on Tuesday to register to vote in the by-election

The people of North Shropshire will be going to the polls on December 16 to choose Owen Paterson's successor following his resignation in the wake of a lobbying scandal.

People have until 11.59pm on Tuesday (November 30) to register to vote in the election.

A total of 14 candidates have put themselves forward for the surprise by-election, with the major political parties being joined by a host of contenders.

Shropshire Council, which is administering the election has also issued a reminder that the deadline to apply to vote by post is 5pm on Wednesday (December 1)..

The deadline for applications for a proxy vote is a week later – 5pm on Wednesday, December 8.

Shropshire Council has reminded people who are voting to make sure they take a pen or pencil on polling day.

A spokesman said: “For those who choose to vote in person polling stations there will be Covid-safe places to vote on December 16, with social distancing and other safety measures in place.

“People are being asked to bring their own pen or pencil."