Sir Ed Davey during a visit to North Shropshire

During a visit to the constituency over the weekend ahead of next month's by-election, Sir Ed Davey said the rejection of bids from the area for Levelling Up Funds showed it was being ignored by the government.

"This is the reverse of levelling up. Where is the money for North Shropshire's high streets?" he asked.

He said the same was happening with public transport.

"In the announcement of the Integrated Rail Plan there was no mention from Boris Johnson about Shropshire at all. It was completely ignored."

Sir Ed also attacked the Tory candidate for not living in the area.

"The Tories have a candidate that is not from, and does not know about, the area," he continued.

"Our candidate Helen Morgan, lives here and knows the problems that North Shropshire faces."

"This is a two-horse race between us and the Tories."

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey with North Shropshire by-election candidate Helen Morgan and activisits. Photo: Liberal Democrats

Sir Ed commented that while on the campaign trail in the constituency, the ambulance crisis and the health service were at the forefront of people's minds.

"When I am talking to people on their doorsteps I would think about a third of them are telling me about problems they had faced themselves.

"I have been told of eight to nine-hour waits for ambulances - that really shocked me."

The Liberal Democrat leader raised the issue of the closure of North Shropshire ambulance stations in the House of Commons.

"London Ambulance Service changed its mind about closing down stations. Here West Midlands Ambulance Service has already closed Oswestry and Market Drayton," he said.

A total of 14 candidates are standing in the North Shropshire by-election. They are:

Suzie Akers Smith, Independent

Andrea Christabel Allen, UKIP

Boris Been-Bunged, Rejoin EU

Martin Edward Daubney, The Reclaim Party

Russell Fraser Dean, The Party Party

James Alexander Elliot, Heritage Party

Howling Lord Hope, The Official Monster Raving Looney Party

Earl Elvis Phillipe Jesse, Freedom Alliance The Real Alternative

Yolande Ann Kenward, Independent

Duncan Alistair Kerr, Green Party

Helen Margaret Lillian Morgan, Liberal Democrats

Neil Shastri Hurst, The Conservative Party

Kirsty Walmsley, Reform UK

Ben Wood, Labour