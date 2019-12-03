Tactical voting to be discussed at Shrewsbury meeting

There will be an opportunity to discuss the options to tactically vote at the event staged by Open Britain Shropshire at the Peach Tree in Shrewsbury tonight .

Chairman of the group, Andrew Bannerman, said: "The event’s objective is to support those who are finding it difficult to decide where to cast their vote in the coming election which is like no other in the last 50 years. The future of the country is at stake in a very real way.

"This is not hustings, rather we will explain the option for tactical voting, how it works and why it may be the key to the result of this election.

"We will also discuss the options for those who may have voted Conservative in the past, but are concerned or dismayed by the direction taken by Boris Johnson and his team.

"The meeting will assist others in deciding whether to vote tactically in this election, rather than voting for the party they would normally support."

The meeting starts at 7.30pm.