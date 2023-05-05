Full Telford & Wrekin Council election results as Labour increase majority and Tories lose out

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies held onto his seat, and saw his Labour group retain control of the council

Labour went into the election, where all 54 seats were up for grabs, hoping to retain control of the authority, but faced competition from the Conservatives. Both parties fielded a candidate for every seat.

Prior to the contest, the ruling Labour party had 34 councillors while the Tories had 13. The Liberal Democrats had four while there were also two independents and one vacant seat.

However, nine hours after the polls closed, Labour were celebrating a successful night, picking up an extra four seats to come away with 38 councillors.

The Tories saw their presence on the council nearly halved, going from 13 to eight, leaving the party two ahead of the Liberal Democrats who gained two seats to finish the election with six councillors. The remaining two seats were won by independents.

The full results are: (* denotes winner):

Admaston & Bratton

Becky Eade (Cons) - 376

Thomas Hayek (Green) - 19

Bill McClements (Lab) - 137

Kim Tonks (Lib Dem)* - 594

Apley Castle

Usman Ahmed (Lab) - 187

Andrew Benion (Cons) - 199

Karen Blundell (Lib Dem)* - 696

Arleston & College (two seats)

Lee Carter (Lab)* - 1,281

Jeremy Good (Cons) - 282

Bev McCarthy (Green) - 183

Angela McClements (Lab)* - 1,244

Philip Morris-Jones (Cons) - 324

Brookside

Robert Burnett (Cons) - 95

Arnold England (Lab)* - 488

Greg Sinclair (Telford Ind) - 72

Church Aston & Lilleshall

Lynda Broughton (Lab) - 263

Andrew Eade (Cons)* - 719

Sally Wiggin (Lib Dem) - 142

Dawley & Aqueduct (two seats)

John Adams (Green) - 125

Andy Burford (Lab)* - 1,002

Michael Carline (Cons) - 273

Alison Cheshire (Lib Dem) - 106

Sam Deakin (Telford Ind) - 275

Lyndsey Parker (Lab)* - 822

Martin Vickers (Cons) - 300

Donnington (two seats)

Fiona Doran (Lab)* - 774

Jay Gough (Cons) - 706

Thomas Hoof (Cons) - 645

Ross Minton (Green) - 117

Ollie Vickers (Lab)* - 720

Edgmond

Stephen Burrell (Cons)* - 600

Nick Collier (Lib Dem) - 96

Simon Lord (Lab) - 263

Ercall

Miles Hosken (Cons) - 487

Giles Luter (Lab)* - 671

Pat McCarthy (Green) - 72

Ercall Magna

Thomas Baker (Lib Dem) - 291

Stephen Bentley (Cons)* - 604

Gemma Davis (Lab) - 119

Hadley & Leegomery (three seats)

Eileen Callear (Lab)* - 1,305

Kevin Hall (Cons) - 328

Amrik Jhawar (Lab)* - 1,242

Julie Kaur (Telford Ind) - 487

Brett Murray (Cons) - 343

Gemma Offland (Lab)* - 1,337

Toby Poulsom (Green) - 175

Lesley Savage (Telford Ind) - 402

Paul Savage (Telford Ind) - 384

Naz Younas (Cons) - 298

Haygate & Park (two seats)

Graham Cook (Lab)* - 1,092

Paul Davis (Lab)* - 1,031

Pat Fairclough (Lib Dem) - 173

Sylvia Hall (Cons) - 614

Stuart Parr (Cons) - 509

Tim Wills (Ind) - 186

Horsehay & Lightmoor (two seats)

Kate Barnes (Telford Ind) - 387

Steve Barnes (Telford Ind) - 293

Archie Bennett (Lib Dem) - 105

Rupal Karpe (Cons) - 160

Tayisiya Lawrence (Cons) - 157

Raj Mehta (Lab)* - 830

Ian Preece (Lab)* - 931

Ironbridge Gorge

Carolyn Healy (Lab)* - 848

Bridget Irving (Green) - 57

Debbie Miller (Lib Dem) - 20

Harvey Mitchell (Cons) - 129

Ketley

Joy Francis (Cons) - 281

Andrew Morris (Telford Ind) - 129

Ranbir Sahota (Lab)* - 454

Lawley (three seats)

Erin Aston (Lab)* - 664

Mike Francis (Cons) - 300

David Goodall (Lib Dem) - 285

Zona Hannington (Lab)* - 697

Luke Lewis (Lab)* - 690

William Lowe (Lib Dem) - 276

Cathy Salter (Lib Dem) - 486

Hamish Toon (Cons) - 229

Susan Toon (Cons) - 242

Jackie Yorke (Telford Ind) - 207

John Yorke (Telford Ind) - 165

Madeley & Sutton Hill (three seats)

Eric Bennett (Cons) - 551

Lisa Dugmore (Cons) - 582

Paul Howard (Lib Dem) - 296

Janice Jones (Lab)* - 1,435

David Page (Green) - 254

Dorothy Roberts (Cons) - 505

Paul Watling (Lab)* - 1,486

Derek White (Lab)* - 1,397

Malinslee & Dawley Bank (two seats)

Elise Davies (Lab)* - 1,089

Shaun Davies (Lab)* - 1,183

Patrick Doody (Lib Dem) - 110

Pauline Jackson (Cons) - 253

Samantha Smith (Cons) - 282

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies held onto his seat, and saw his Labour group retain control of the council

Muxton (two seats)

Iain Alexander (Telford Ind) - 535

Nigel Dugmore (Cons)* - 546

Ben Eaton (Lib Dem) - 83

Andrew Harrison (Lab) - 342

Adrian Lawrence (Cons) - 466

Michael Rowe (Lab) - 320

Jenny Urey (Telford Ind)* - 618

Newport East

Heather Brennan (Lab) - 211

Rodney Pitt (Cons) - 237

Sarah Syrda (Lib Dem)* - 483

Newport North

Matt Lamb (Lab) - 185

Tim Nelson (Cons)* - 580

Mark Wiggin (Lib Dem) - 378

Newport South

Eric Carter (Cons) - 278

Thomas Janke (Lib Dem)* - 381

Rachel Keen (Lab) - 122

Newport West

Bill Harper (Cons) - 146

Martyn Jobe (Lib Dem) - 29

Tom King (Lab) - 147

Peter Scott (Ind)* - 639

Oakengates & Ketley Bank (three seats)

Adam Karakulah (Cons) - 428

Gilly Latham-Reynolds (Lab)* - 1,135

Leanne Maddy (Cons) - 518

Claire McKeown (Telford Ind) - 279

Christine Orford (Cons) - 521

Dave Poole (Ind) - 314

Steve Reynolds (Lab)* - 1,201

Hilda Rhodes (Lab)* - 1,201

Dan Williams (Telford Ind) - 203

Sarah Williams (Telford Ind) - 237

Katie Woodland (Ind) - 263

Overdale & The Rock

Rob Binks (Cons) - 214

Mark Boylan (Lab)* - 423

David Schultz (Lib Dem) - 54

Mark Webster (Green) - 52

Priorslee (two seats)

Jack Ashington-Carter (Lib Dem) - 77

David Ellams (Lib Dem) - 73

Rae Evans (Lab) - 639

Gurdip Singh (Lab) - 788

David Thomas (Cons)* - 1,023

Rachael Tyrrell (Cons)* - 959

Mike White (Green) - 117

Shawbirch & Dothill (two seats)

Chelsea Benion (Cons) - 336

Charlie Ensor (Cons) - 295

Jim McGinn (Lab) - 370

Bill Tomlinson (Lib Dem)* - 993

Karen Tomlinson (Lib Dem)* - 1,048

Stuart Williams (Lab) - 317

St Georges (two seats)

Alan Adams (Cons) - 444

Stephen Handley (Lab)* - 926

Nine Kelly-Triplett (Cons) - 433

Barry Mitchell (Green) - 158

Richard Overton (Lab)* - 951

Sam Rhodes-Hodgkiss (Libertarian) - 60

The Nedge (three seats)

Paul Bryant (Lib Dem) - 215

Charlotte Creen (Green) - 224

Nathan England (Lab)* - 1,375

Connor Furnival (Telford Ind) - 318

Vladislav Grakdinari (Cons) - 423

Leanne Powers (Lab)* - 1,224

Barbara Street (Cons) - 532

Mike Street (Cons) - 513

Chris Turley (Lab)* - 1,280

Sophia Vaughan-Hodkinson (Telford Ind) - 147

Adrian Watkin (Ind) - 270

Tamara Wood (Telford Ind) - 286

Woodside (two seats)

Graham Blower (Cons) - 189

Kelly Middleton (Lab)* - 765

Helena Morgan (Lab)* - 722

Robert Salter (Lib Dem) - 180

Jacqui Seymour (Cons) - 83

Wrockwardine

Joan Gorse (Lab) - 252

Martin Holyoake (Telford Ind) - 146

Rebecca Owen (Green) - 61

Gareth Thomas (Cons)* - 476

Josh Tomlinson (Lib Dem) - 44

Wrockwardine Wood & Trench (two seats)

Anzelika Kondrasova (Cons) - 258

Shirley Reynolds (Lab)* - 1,099

Lucinda Rich (Cons) - 303