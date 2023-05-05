Full Telford & Wrekin Council election results as Labour increase majority and Tories lose out

Labour went into the election, where all 54 seats were up for grabs, hoping to retain control of the authority, but faced competition from the Conservatives. Both parties fielded a candidate for every seat.
Prior to the contest, the ruling Labour party had 34 councillors while the Tories had 13. The Liberal Democrats had four while there were also two independents and one vacant seat.
However, nine hours after the polls closed, Labour were celebrating a successful night, picking up an extra four seats to come away with 38 councillors.
The Tories saw their presence on the council nearly halved, going from 13 to eight, leaving the party two ahead of the Liberal Democrats who gained two seats to finish the election with six councillors. The remaining two seats were won by independents.
The full results are: (* denotes winner):
Admaston & Bratton
Becky Eade (Cons) - 376
Thomas Hayek (Green) - 19
Bill McClements (Lab) - 137
Kim Tonks (Lib Dem)* - 594
Apley Castle
Usman Ahmed (Lab) - 187
Andrew Benion (Cons) - 199
Karen Blundell (Lib Dem)* - 696
Arleston & College (two seats)
Lee Carter (Lab)* - 1,281
Jeremy Good (Cons) - 282
Bev McCarthy (Green) - 183
Angela McClements (Lab)* - 1,244
Philip Morris-Jones (Cons) - 324
Brookside
Robert Burnett (Cons) - 95
Arnold England (Lab)* - 488
Greg Sinclair (Telford Ind) - 72
Church Aston & Lilleshall
Lynda Broughton (Lab) - 263
Andrew Eade (Cons)* - 719
Sally Wiggin (Lib Dem) - 142
Dawley & Aqueduct (two seats)
John Adams (Green) - 125
Andy Burford (Lab)* - 1,002
Michael Carline (Cons) - 273
Alison Cheshire (Lib Dem) - 106
Sam Deakin (Telford Ind) - 275
Lyndsey Parker (Lab)* - 822
Martin Vickers (Cons) - 300
Donnington (two seats)
Fiona Doran (Lab)* - 774
Jay Gough (Cons) - 706
Thomas Hoof (Cons) - 645
Ross Minton (Green) - 117
Ollie Vickers (Lab)* - 720
Edgmond
Stephen Burrell (Cons)* - 600
Nick Collier (Lib Dem) - 96
Simon Lord (Lab) - 263
Ercall
Miles Hosken (Cons) - 487
Giles Luter (Lab)* - 671
Pat McCarthy (Green) - 72
Ercall Magna
Thomas Baker (Lib Dem) - 291
Stephen Bentley (Cons)* - 604
Gemma Davis (Lab) - 119
Hadley & Leegomery (three seats)
Eileen Callear (Lab)* - 1,305
Kevin Hall (Cons) - 328
Amrik Jhawar (Lab)* - 1,242
Julie Kaur (Telford Ind) - 487
Brett Murray (Cons) - 343
Gemma Offland (Lab)* - 1,337
Toby Poulsom (Green) - 175
Lesley Savage (Telford Ind) - 402
Paul Savage (Telford Ind) - 384
Naz Younas (Cons) - 298
Haygate & Park (two seats)
Graham Cook (Lab)* - 1,092
Paul Davis (Lab)* - 1,031
Pat Fairclough (Lib Dem) - 173
Sylvia Hall (Cons) - 614
Stuart Parr (Cons) - 509
Tim Wills (Ind) - 186
Horsehay & Lightmoor (two seats)
Kate Barnes (Telford Ind) - 387
Steve Barnes (Telford Ind) - 293
Archie Bennett (Lib Dem) - 105
Rupal Karpe (Cons) - 160
Tayisiya Lawrence (Cons) - 157
Raj Mehta (Lab)* - 830
Ian Preece (Lab)* - 931
Ironbridge Gorge
Carolyn Healy (Lab)* - 848
Bridget Irving (Green) - 57
Debbie Miller (Lib Dem) - 20
Harvey Mitchell (Cons) - 129
Ketley
Joy Francis (Cons) - 281
Andrew Morris (Telford Ind) - 129
Ranbir Sahota (Lab)* - 454
Lawley (three seats)
Erin Aston (Lab)* - 664
Mike Francis (Cons) - 300
David Goodall (Lib Dem) - 285
Zona Hannington (Lab)* - 697
Luke Lewis (Lab)* - 690
William Lowe (Lib Dem) - 276
Cathy Salter (Lib Dem) - 486
Hamish Toon (Cons) - 229
Susan Toon (Cons) - 242
Jackie Yorke (Telford Ind) - 207
John Yorke (Telford Ind) - 165
Madeley & Sutton Hill (three seats)
Eric Bennett (Cons) - 551
Lisa Dugmore (Cons) - 582
Paul Howard (Lib Dem) - 296
Janice Jones (Lab)* - 1,435
David Page (Green) - 254
Dorothy Roberts (Cons) - 505
Paul Watling (Lab)* - 1,486
Derek White (Lab)* - 1,397
Malinslee & Dawley Bank (two seats)
Elise Davies (Lab)* - 1,089
Shaun Davies (Lab)* - 1,183
Patrick Doody (Lib Dem) - 110
Pauline Jackson (Cons) - 253
Samantha Smith (Cons) - 282
Muxton (two seats)
Iain Alexander (Telford Ind) - 535
Nigel Dugmore (Cons)* - 546
Ben Eaton (Lib Dem) - 83
Andrew Harrison (Lab) - 342
Adrian Lawrence (Cons) - 466
Michael Rowe (Lab) - 320
Jenny Urey (Telford Ind)* - 618
Newport East
Heather Brennan (Lab) - 211
Rodney Pitt (Cons) - 237
Sarah Syrda (Lib Dem)* - 483
Newport North
Matt Lamb (Lab) - 185
Tim Nelson (Cons)* - 580
Mark Wiggin (Lib Dem) - 378
Newport South
Eric Carter (Cons) - 278
Thomas Janke (Lib Dem)* - 381
Rachel Keen (Lab) - 122
Newport West
Bill Harper (Cons) - 146
Martyn Jobe (Lib Dem) - 29
Tom King (Lab) - 147
Peter Scott (Ind)* - 639
Oakengates & Ketley Bank (three seats)
Adam Karakulah (Cons) - 428
Gilly Latham-Reynolds (Lab)* - 1,135
Leanne Maddy (Cons) - 518
Claire McKeown (Telford Ind) - 279
Christine Orford (Cons) - 521
Dave Poole (Ind) - 314
Steve Reynolds (Lab)* - 1,201
Hilda Rhodes (Lab)* - 1,201
Dan Williams (Telford Ind) - 203
Sarah Williams (Telford Ind) - 237
Katie Woodland (Ind) - 263
Overdale & The Rock
Rob Binks (Cons) - 214
Mark Boylan (Lab)* - 423
David Schultz (Lib Dem) - 54
Mark Webster (Green) - 52
Priorslee (two seats)
Jack Ashington-Carter (Lib Dem) - 77
David Ellams (Lib Dem) - 73
Rae Evans (Lab) - 639
Gurdip Singh (Lab) - 788
David Thomas (Cons)* - 1,023
Rachael Tyrrell (Cons)* - 959
Mike White (Green) - 117
Shawbirch & Dothill (two seats)
Chelsea Benion (Cons) - 336
Charlie Ensor (Cons) - 295
Jim McGinn (Lab) - 370
Bill Tomlinson (Lib Dem)* - 993
Karen Tomlinson (Lib Dem)* - 1,048
Stuart Williams (Lab) - 317
St Georges (two seats)
Alan Adams (Cons) - 444
Stephen Handley (Lab)* - 926
Nine Kelly-Triplett (Cons) - 433
Barry Mitchell (Green) - 158
Richard Overton (Lab)* - 951
Sam Rhodes-Hodgkiss (Libertarian) - 60
The Nedge (three seats)
Paul Bryant (Lib Dem) - 215
Charlotte Creen (Green) - 224
Nathan England (Lab)* - 1,375
Connor Furnival (Telford Ind) - 318
Vladislav Grakdinari (Cons) - 423
Leanne Powers (Lab)* - 1,224
Barbara Street (Cons) - 532
Mike Street (Cons) - 513
Chris Turley (Lab)* - 1,280
Sophia Vaughan-Hodkinson (Telford Ind) - 147
Adrian Watkin (Ind) - 270
Tamara Wood (Telford Ind) - 286
Woodside (two seats)
Graham Blower (Cons) - 189
Kelly Middleton (Lab)* - 765
Helena Morgan (Lab)* - 722
Robert Salter (Lib Dem) - 180
Jacqui Seymour (Cons) - 83
Wrockwardine
Joan Gorse (Lab) - 252
Martin Holyoake (Telford Ind) - 146
Rebecca Owen (Green) - 61
Gareth Thomas (Cons)* - 476
Josh Tomlinson (Lib Dem) - 44
Wrockwardine Wood & Trench (two seats)
Anzelika Kondrasova (Cons) - 258
Shirley Reynolds (Lab)* - 1,099
Lucinda Rich (Cons) - 303
John Thompson (Lab)* - 1048