Shropshire's Police and Crime Commissioner 'surprised' as Government plans to scrap his role

The Government announced today (Thursday) that Police and Crime Commissioners in England and Wales will be scrapped.

Ministers plan to abolish the role in 2028, when the next elections are due, with powers transferring to mayors and council leaders. The Government says the move will save at least £100 million, which will help fund neighbourhood policing.

John Campion was first elected as West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in May 2016. He was re-elected in May 2024, marking his third term in office.

Responding to the news, Mr Campion said: "Today's announcement came as a surprise, as it was not part of the Government's manifesto commitments, therefore Police and Crime Commissioners have not been involved in shaping or inputting into what is being proposed.

"As the voice of the public and victims in policing, supporting and challenging our extraordinary police service, I remain deeply committed to ensuring this work continues until 2028 when the term was always due to finish.

"If the Government has identified a better way to achieve these outcomes, I will fully engage in that debate to ensure the public remains at the heart of this function.

"I will continue to focus on delivering for the communities of West Mercia - this has not changed and will not change. As a result of the record number of police officers I have delivered, with crime continuing to fall, my mission remains to ensure our communities receive the full benefit.

"Whilst the discussions will continue around how this important public service is governed; I want to pay tribute to the extraordinary people who make up West Mercia Police and those who support my commissionership in my office."

Police and Crime Commissioners were first introduced in 2012 under a Conservative Government. Their responsibilities include setting budgets for their police forces and appointing the chief constable.

Under the new plans, mayors and council leaders will take over these responsibilities.

Policing minister Sarah Jones announced the move in the Commons today.

In a statement, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "The introduction of Police and Crime Commissioners by the last Government was a failed experiment.

"I will introduce new reforms so police are accountable to their local mayoralties or local councils.

"The savings will fund more neighbourhood police on the beat across the country, fighting crime and protecting our communities."