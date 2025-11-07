Telford politicians agree with need for national action as rising care costs put strain on budgets

A meeting this week heard how there has been a “significant increase in the number of new people who need long-term residential care” in the just the last three months.

This has meant that Telford & Wrekin Council is now forecasting spending an extra £14 million on adult social care on top original budget plans at the start of the year.

Cabinet meeting at Telford & Wrekin Council on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Picture: LDRS

Without action to allocate ‘contingencies’ and plan to swing in savings of £4 million the council would be facing a budget overspend of £11million, papers presented to Thursday’s Cabinet said.

At the start of the year the council was forecasting a total revenue budget spend of £167.64 million, which it has now forecast will hit £178.959 million.

Councillor Zona Hannington (Labour, Lawley), the cabinet member for finance, governance & customer services said authority has strong financial management in place.

“We remain resilient”, she said, presenting her financial report to cabinet. adding that the council’s strategic reserves of £21.7million “remains untouched”.

Council leader Lee Carter (Labour, Arleston & College) said the council is not “cash strapped” and is in a “very good position” partly because of investments in houses, a solar farm, and commercial investments. The returns are put into front line services.

Councillor Carter agreed with his political opponents that the issue needs a national solution but accused his Tory opposite number of using “doom language”.

Conservative opposition group leader Andrew Eade (Church Aston & Lilleshall) said he was worried about a “financial tsunami” that is coming “down the line to local government.”

He said the “country’s finances are a mess” and “most people are clear what the cause is.”

Referring to Labour MP Liam Byrne’s famous 2010 note to his Tory successor in the Treasury that “there is no money”, councillor Eade said that has “a little ring of familiarity.”

At one stage Councillor Carter interrupted Councillor Eade saying “we are not going to listen to a diatribe” about national issues.

Councillor Eade responded, saying he was “putting a shot across your bows.”

A number of times Labour councillors had referred to Conservative cuts to Telford & Wrekin’s funding adding up to £181 over the last 16 years.

But Councillor Eade added that he thinks that social care costs “should be funded centrally.”

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Labour, Brookside), the cabinet member for public health and healthier communities, said officers are working on reducing costs.

“Already a lot of savings have been delivered and we will continue to deliver savings.

“But care is something we are not prepared to reduce.”

Budget papers say officers have been focusing on “preventing, reducing and delaying the need for care wherever possible.” They have a “home first approach” to delivering care which “maximises prevention and independence wherever possible.”

Baroness Louise Casey is chairing an independent commission into adult social care. A first phase will report back in 2026 but the final phase won’t be reporting back until 2028.

Councillors agreed that this was “too long” with Councillor Eade saying he will “support any campaign to get this issue sorted out.”

Council deputy leader Councillor Richard Overton (Labour, St George’s) said the “system is under strain and without national action we will struggle.”

He added that the “government understands that it needs a sustainable solution” but that the review is “too far down the line.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Labour, Ironbridge Gorge) said it only “take a few individuals with complex needs” to add considerably to costs.

But she added that the council “has to respond” and has prioritised “looking after our most vulnerable.”

She added: “We are in a much better position because of the decisions of this Labour council.

“We are still able to provide all the services that we do,” she added.

Liberal Democrat opposition group leader Bill Tomlinson (Shawbirch & Dothill)

said the council is now forecasting to spend a total of £91million on adult social care after an initial budget of £77million has been upped by £14 million.

He joined calls for national action but added that “all governments have dropped this issue for years.”