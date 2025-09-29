Telford residents are being given chance to request elections to replace respected Councillor Ernie Dabbs

Residents have been given the chance to call for elections to be held in two seats following the death of a respected Telford councillor.

Councillor Ernie Dabbs held seats on Oakengates Town Council’s Wombridge ward and also for the St Georges West Ward of St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council at the time of his death on August 17, 2025.

He was aged 94 and “served faithfully” until his death.

Both councils have lodged public notices which give 14 days for 10 electors in each ward to request the returning officer to hold an election to fill the vacancy.

The notices were lodged on September 17 and the 14 day period for both seats ends on October 7, 2025.