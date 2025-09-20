Reform leader reacts to departure of Shropshire Council's chief exec

Andy Begley left his position as Shropshire Council CEO yesterday, after five years at the top of the authority.

His tenure has coincided with the organisation facing the most significant financial crisis in its history.

Dawn Husemann, leader of the council's official opposition Reform group, said she recognised the difficulties facing local government, and the officials tasked with managing councils.

Councillor Dawn Husemann, leader of Reform UK at Shropshire Council. Picture: LDRS/Shropshire Council

The Claverley and Worfield Councillor said the chief executive had been vital in supporting the new Reform councillors as they acclimatised to their new roles after May's election success.

She said Mr Begley was a man who had dedicated "many years" to working for the people of the county, and thanked him for his work.

She said: "I was unaware of Andy Begley prior to my election but since being elected he has been incredibly supportive of both me and the team of new councillors working to ensure that we are up to speed and effective in our roles as quickly as possible.

"He understands the importance of having an effective opposition and gave all the help and advice he could to me within the constraints of his role.

Andy Begley

"He's had to head up some very challenging times for the council and the county. In the last couple of years he’s been a part of a senior management team having to make some extremely difficult decisions. Decisions no one wants to have to make. But that’s what happens at the top. It’s a rather lonely place.

"Officers are in a difficult position having to deliver on the promises and expectations of an administration and then they have to be able to try and do a hand brake turn to then deliver on a totally different set of strategic directions when a new administration comes in with their own priorities. Not easy to do with a tanker the size of a local authority. All whilst keeping the whole council running and services being delivered.

"At the end of the day this is a man who dedicated many years to working for the people of Shropshire. I liked Andy and I thank him for his service and wish him and his family all the very best.”

Speaking yesterday after confirming his departure Mr Begley said: "Leading an organisation of this size and complexity through such challenging periods has been difficult but also a privilege and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved together.

"I would like to thank all the staff for their continuing dedication and hard work, and wish the organisation every success for the future."

The council has confirmed that executive director Tanya Miles will lead the organisation until a successor is appointed.