Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans MS said he is encouraged that Powys County Council will consult to residents and business before deciding on a tourism levy.

Officers have recommended the council should gather views from businesses and residents before introducing any tourism levy across the region.

Councillors were presented with five options to discuss on ways to deal with the availability of the levy, with committee members supporting council officers who recommended that the council is “minded not to implement the levy, but undertake an engagement exercise with the residents, businesses and tourism stakeholders of Powys to gather evidence and views.”

The report will go before Cabinet later this month.

The news comes after the Welsh Government recently launched a consultation to give holiday lets more flexibility allowing holiday let owners to use an average of 182 days let over several years.

If changes are implemented, this could mean those who narrowly miss 182 days letting in the latest year would remain on non-domestic rates if they had achieved it on average over two or three previous years.

James has consistently raised issues around the new tourism levy and the 182-day occupancy rules, saying it would harm the tourism sector in Mid-Wales beyond repair.

James said: “I am very pleased that Powys County Council officers have recommended the council undertake a full consultation with residents and businesses across Mid-Wales before introducing what would be a very damaging tourism tax that risks driving people away from Wales and in some cases, charging people to say in their own country!

“This, coupled with the recent announcement by the Welsh Government that they are going to consult on making the 182-day occupancy rule easier to meet, has only been possible due to the sheer pressure we’ve piled on them to date, and we must continue to give feedback to each and every consultation.

“The Welsh Conservatives have made a manifesto promise to reduce the occupancy rate from the unrealistic 182 days down to 105 days per year and scrap the idea of a Tourism Tax altogether.”