Shropshire Council elections 2025: All you need to know about how, when and where to vote

It is the first time that local elections will have been held in the county since 2021. Currently, Shropshire Council is run by the Conservatives, who have 37 councillors.

Contested town and parish council elections will also be taking place.

Below is a guide about how to vote and when the results will be announced.

When are polling stations open?

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday (May 1). Make sure to check your polling station location detailed on your poll card. Due to recent boundary changes it may be different to where you have voted before.

A list of the polling stations that will be open can be found here.

Do I need to bring ID?

Yes, to vote at a polling station you will need an accepted form of photo ID. You will need to show original documents – copies or duplicates won’t be accepted.

How do I vote?

Staff at the polling station will give you a ballot paper listing the candidates you can vote for. You may be given more than one ballot paper if there is more than one election taking place in your area on the same day.

Take your ballot paper into a polling booth so that no-one can see how you vote. Read the ballot paper carefully, it will tell you how to cast your vote. Do not write anything else on the paper or your vote may not be counted.

Mark your ballot paper according to the instructions. You may bring your own pen or pencil with you to do this.

If you make a mistake on your ballot paper, don’t worry – so long as you haven’t already put it in the ballot box, just let the polling station staff know and they can issue you with a replacement ballot paper.

Fold your completed ballot paper in half, show the back to the presiding officer and then pop it in the ballot box.

Can I take photographs?

Pictures taken outside the polling station can be used, but any photography inside is strictly prohibited.

When is the deadline for voting by post?

If you’ve registered for a postal vote you will have received your postal voting papers. If you haven’t already returned it, you can do so by post or in person.

Postal votes can be taken to your usual polling station or by hand to the Guildhall in Shrewsbury up until 10pm on election day.

When will the results be announced?

Verification and counting of votes will take place at Shrewsbury Sports Village on Friday, May 2 for Shropshire Council elections, and Saturday, May 3 for contested town and parish council elections.

On Friday, verification will begin at 9am and then counted at 27 tables. Each table will verify/count up to three electoral divisions. Details about which order they will be verified and counted can be found here.

Verification for Saturday’s count should be completed on Friday, meaning counting begins at 9am on Saturday.

Beyond that, Shropshire Council is unable to specify what time results will be declared, and the final result known.