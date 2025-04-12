Council responds to petition about night events at Wellington Indoor Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jodie Stevens was so impressed by the friendly atmosphere at Wellington Indoor Market when she went to a night event last year that she was keen to find out when this year’s are being held.

Petitioner Jodie Stevens. Picture: Jodie Stevens

Wellington Indoor Market. Picture: Telford And Wrekin Council

Miss Stevens, aged 43, moved to Wellington last November and was immediately taken by the community spirit of the town.

Wellington Late Night Market. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“I was looking forward to the events starting again,” said Miss Stevens, whose Change.org petition has been signed by more than 220 people since launching earlier in the week.

“I am a regular at the market, I love it there,” she said.

“When I moved to Wellington to live people were friendly and the traders were talking to people. People dressed up for the night events, I didn’t know this and turned up in my walking gear.

“They also allow dogs in; there’s a really good vibe and a really good community spirit,” she said.

“I want the night events back as soon as possible and I will be looking into what to do with it next.”

A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson said it has not cancelled any events, they will be returning but it is ‘not practical’ to hold them during upcoming refurbishment works. Alternatives are being planned in the meantime.

“Telford & Wrekin Council has not cancelled any late night events,” saud the spokesperson.

“We are still aiming to hold a late night market event (date to be confirmed) prior to the significant refurbishment work which will take place.

“We have funded the late night events and were behind their original concept so we know how important they are to both market traders and members of the public.

“As people will know the council has secured significant government funding to invest into the market to safeguard its future for the next 50 years.

“Investment will be made into the fabric of the buildings that under previous ownerships had been neglected as well as transforming the look, feel and operations of the market.

“This government funding is a one off opportunity that needs to be grasped otherwise the future of the market is in jeopardy.

“As part of the proposals we want to ensure late night events can become a much more regular occurrence.

“However, to get there we need to embark on significant works to the market over the coming months through to the middle of next year.

“During this time the market will remain open but it will not be practical to hold late night events alongside the majority of the works.

“We are instead looking at potential alternatives for enabling the community to come together once a month in Wellington and will announce details of this in due course.

“As soon as the works have reached a point that late night events can return they will do so on a much more regular basis than previously.”

Miss Stevens was not convinced. “They aren’t closing the market for the refurbishment so why not put on the events. I am interested to know what the alternatives are.”

The petition is on the Change.org website named Bring back the Wellington night market https://www.change.org/p/bring-back-the-wellington-night-market