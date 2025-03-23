Priority projects set out by Bridgnorth Town Council - find out what's on the list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Along with Shropshire Council elections, all town and parish councils will be up for grabs on May 1.

Bridgnorth High Street. Picture: LDRS

At its meeting on March 18, the Mayor of Bridgnorth, Councillor Ian Wellings, set out what the priorities are and how they can be taken forward.

Existing on-going projcts and administration requirements

Retaining wall and Hillside works below Castle Walk

Carry out feasibility studies and project plan for te the takeover of street scene services by Bridgnorth Town Council from Shropshire Council should Shropshire Council reduce to unacceptable levels

Respond to any consultation on any revised or new Local Plan

Ensure the Place Plan is updated and proactively identify prospective infrastructure investments for the Bridgnorth area

Ensure that all risk assessments, health and safety plans/documentation and fire reports are current and up to date

Continue to support the town council’s management and employee team – there has been a considerable turnover of staff in the past years and stability, in conjunction wit the new town clerk, needs to be established

Development projects – produce a town plan as a priority

Town Hall – progress the approved feasibility scheme to the next approved stages. Investigate available grants and crowd funding schemes.

College House – source suitable, fit for purpose town centre property for town council offices. Dispose of College House by sle to raise funds.

Castle Hall – considerable investment required for improvements and refurbishment to provide a viable competitor in the local events venue market. Consider this and obtain a cost/benefit review on the future of the building.

Cemetery – extend an existing, portion of funding that has been made available

High Street and town centre – public realm improvements – £4.3m was allocated. Re-convene Bridgnorth Future Working Group.

Low Town, St John and bridge – no access for HGVs, remove under sized parking bays, new signage. Through through traffic use bypass.

Innage lane toilets – refurbish and demolish.

Aspirations

Oldbury Wells and Castlefields School – drop off and visitor parking

Park and ride – Severn Park to Smithfield

Speed limits – 20mph through Low Town and High Town

Assets – comprehensive review of all property portfolio

Depot/base – new location for DLF

New Market building – support the Action Group attempting to save the building. Liaise with Shropshire Council and potential building developer.

On-going items and issues

Floral display – obtain sponsorship to enable bigger and better displays around the town

Play areas – make resilient to flooding

Bus shelters – repair and maintain correctly, improve to replace

Street lighting – complete works to replace faulty blue lights

Town Hall exterior – quick fix, redecorate using the correct paint

Administration matters going forward

Staff – carry out appraisal as to number of employees and best value?

Local Plan – attempt to influence the type and amount of development

Transport – respond to consultations on Local Transport Plan

Community Governance Review – be an active particiant in this initiative

Visit Shropshire – tourist attraction, Bridgnorth Town Council to join

Retaining wall – investigate and chase up any Place Plan money that may be available

Official events (VE Day, Remembrance Sunday etc) – investigate what grants, if any, may be available