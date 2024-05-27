Telford's Conservative MP Lucy Allan suspended after backing Reform UK candidate to win her seat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ms Allan, who had previously confirmed she would stand down this summer nine years after being elected as the town's Conservative MP, has publicly endorsed Mr Adams ahead of the July 4 General Election.

She said in a post on Facebook: "I am supporting Alan Adams to be Telford’s next MP. If you want to help Alan or donate to his campaign, sign up on his website."

Alan Adams

A response to her post asked: "You're supporting Reform? Not Conservative?"

Ms Allan replied: "Alan is the best person for the job."

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Lucy Allan has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

“The people of Telford now have the chance to vote for a dedicated and hardworking new candidate who will put Telford first. A vote for Reform is a vote for Keir Starmer.”

Mr Adams's website says: "Alan Adams is a Telford native. Born and bred in Oakengates, he went to local schools, served as a submariner from the age of 17, and then worked as an engineer at a variety of factories across the borough. Alan understands hard work, and has deep roots in our community."

It also says that a vote for Mr Adams is a vote for "common sense; values and morals and doing the right thing; a small state, lower taxes and less red tape; encouraging and celebrating success; freedom of speech for all; and a Britain that's great, but that could be greater for us all".

Other candidates vying for the seat are Labour's Shaun Davies, Conservative Hannah Campbell and John Adams of the Green Party.