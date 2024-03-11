Plans for Telford children's home withdrawn after concerns over 'large amounts of traffic'

Proposals were submitted in January for the change of use of a property on Shepherds Lane, Red Lake in Telford to form a residential children’s home.

The home was proposed to house a maximum of five children and create employment for four staff. Along with five bedrooms for residents the proposed property also included a living room, study, kitchen and utility.

Applicant Nathan Coward said that there is ‘ample space’ for parking with six spaces shown on their plan.

“The service will be commissioned, and quality monitored by the local authority which will give neighbours a central point of contact as well as the provider to report any concerns or complaints,” said a supporting statement with the plan.

Ketley Parish Council commented on the application raising concerns about additional traffic in an ‘already difficult to navigate area’ and that there was ‘no option for two-way traffic’

Ten individual letters of objection were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

Concerns raised including additional traffic on Shepherd Lane which was described as ‘not suitable for large amounts of traffic’.

Residents also asked if the parking for six cars was sufficient for four permanent members of staff and any visitors, resulting in fears that vehicles could be left on the carriageway ‘causing congestion and nuisance to residents’ and an access issue for emergency services.

Noise concerns were also raised with comments that the property was located in a ‘quiet residential area’ and attached to another private property.

A lack of play facilities in the area for children was also highlighted along with no shops being in the immediate vicinity of the proposed home for supplies.

“There is no mention of any age limitations for the prospective clients for the proposed facility,” one resident argued.

“Older teenagers could well make the area become a magnet for their friends and associates that would be extremely difficult to manage and then cause further disruption for residents.”

Concerns were also voiced about the close proximity of the planned children’s home to a nearby St Mary the Virgin Church and churchyard.

It was also claimed by several objectors that the property is subject to a covenant when the property was sold by the Lichfield Diocesan Trust restricting it to remain as a single private dwelling.

Another Red Lake resident said that there is a ‘similar residential home’ approximately 400 metres from the proposed site.

The applicant’s agent en-plan has confirmed that the plans have been withdrawn.