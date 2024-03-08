Cabbies, street traders and dog breeders facing licence fee increase in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council’s licensing committee will meet next week to discuss an increase in fees which could come into effect on April 1.

A report to councillors said: “When setting fees the council must have regard to the impact that any increase may have upon the livelihood of licence holders.

“The council follows the Local Government Association guidance on locally set licence fees to ensure a fair and transparent approach for local businesses and communities.

“Licence fees have been calculated on a cost recovery basis taking into account the statutory costs that the council is permitted to recover.

“A full fees and charges review has been carried out to reflect any changes in legislation, government guidance, changes to processes and compliance requirements and to reflect any increase in associated costs.

“The council should ensure it is recovering its full costs to reduce the risks of a subsidy that then falls on local tax payers. Therefore, any increase to licence holders will be reasonable and proportionate.”

Telford & Wrekin Council state that a statutory 28-day consultation was undertaken during January over the proposed fees for taxi, street trading and gambling. No responses were received.

Taxi drivers face a £20 increase in new or renewed 12-month licence and private hire operator licences could also increase by £55 to £60 for a new application and an increase of £45 for a five-year renewal.

Fees for animal boarding, dog breeding and selling animals as pets are amongst those being considered for a rise.

Renewed applications for street trading face an increase from £200 to £290 and street trading day consent could also increase.

Scrap metal fees are also proposed to be increased but need to be reviewed and approved by the council’s cabinet under the law.

The report to councillors adds: “The (licensing committee) can decide not to increase the fees and charges as outlined. However, if fees and charges remained the same, then the Council would not recover associated costs in administering and monitoring for compliance throughout the licence duration.

“Licensing of certain premises and activities is important to ensure that businesses comply with licence conditions, guidance and standards set out in legislation or by government bodies. This safeguards public safety by setting clear guidelines for licensees operating within the borough.”