Shrewsbury MP calls for review of Environment Agency powers amid relief road concerns

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, has written to the Environment Agency's (EA) chief executive and the Prime Minister over the issue.

It is not the first time Mr Kawczynski has criticised the organisation over the delays to progress with the multi-million pound road.

The comments come after the EA earlier this month outlined its position over Shropshire Council's plans for the North West Relief Road – and a number of concerns it has about the plans.

The EA concerns – primarily over the potential for construction work from the road to contaminate the supply of Shrewsbury's drinking water at Shelton – have been at the centre of lengthy delays to the approval for the road.

Shropshire Council decided to take the plans to its planning committee in October, where they were approved – but the decision was taken without the support of the EA, and on the understanding that conditions to satisfy the agency's concerns would be agreed before any work takes place.

The latest correspondence from the EA to the council has outlined how its concerns still need addressing.