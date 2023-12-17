MP speaks up for unpaid carers after attending event

The event was organised by Carers UK and Smart Energy GB, for MPs to learn about the digital tools, resources and information that exist to support people with their unpaid caring responsibilities

Helen Morgan, the North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP also spoke with a representative from Tribe, a not-for-profit charity working to reduce the NHS bed backlog by helping discharge patients who need additional at-home care more quickly.

Mrs Morgan said: “Thousands of people in North Shropshire provide unpaid care to family members and friends on a daily basis. It isn’t always easy and not everyone is receiving the level of support they need, especially over the winter months.

“It was really useful to speak with carers at the Carers UK and Smart Energy GB event in Parliament about the challenges they are facing, and the support that is out there. There is clearly much more we can do to support them, and I will be backing measures to ensure they can care safely and well this winter.

“I also spoke with Tribe, a not-for-profit who are working to reduce the NHS bed backlog – an issue close to many hearts in Shropshire where winter could prove really difficult at our hospitals.”