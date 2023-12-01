Civic honours recognise over 150 years combined service for former councillors

Six former councillors, who have 153 years’ service to the borough between them, were made Honorary Aldermen of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin - the highest civic honour a council can bestow.

At the celebration at Telford Theatre on Thursday, Deputy Mayor Councillor Ian Preece presented the six men and women with the honour and thanked them for their services to their local community.

The role of Honorary Alderman of the Borough is non-political and entitles recipients to attend and take part in civil ceremonies, as well as supporting the office of the Mayor at events.

Malcolm Smith's son Adrian, collected the honour on his fathers behalf

Among those honoured on Thursday, was former councillor Malcolm Smith, BEM. Mr Smith was made an Honorary Alderman of the Borough in recognition of his 50 years of service as a councillor for Hadley and Leegomery.

One of the longest-serving members, he was first elected to Wrekin District Council and served as chair in 1994 and 1998. Mr Smith has twice been speaker of the council, from 2004 to 2006 and again from 2018 to 2019, and has also served as the mayor of the borough three times; in 2006, 2011 and 2014.

Charles Smith was recognised for 28 years as a ward member for Wrockwardine Wood and Trench

Former Wrockwardine Wood and Trench councillor Charles Smith was also bestowed the honour, in recognition of his 28 years of service as a ward member.

During this time, he held a range of cabinet roles and was deputy leader of the council between 2004 and 2006, and speaker of the council from 2016 to 2018.

Veronica Fletcher, who was recognised for her 23 years as a councillor for Priorslee was also honoured. Mrs Fletcher served as deputy mayor of the borough in 2002, before becoming mayor of the borough in 2003.

Lord Sahota was honoured for his 22 years of service

Former councillor for Malinslee and Dawley Bank, Lord Kuldip Singh Sahota was also honoured at the event in recognition of his 22 years of service.

During this time, Lord Sahota served as deputy speaker of the council between 2004 and 2006, and leader of the council from 2011 to 2016. Lord Sahota was also the chair of the Telford & Wrekin Policing Board and sat on the West Mercia Police Authority from 2007 to 2011.

For his 18 years of service, Alan Mackenzie was also made an Honorary Alderman of the Borough. Mr Mackenzie served as a councillor for Cuckoo Oak, during which time he was elected as the first civic head of Telford & Wrekin Council, in 2001.

Ms Rae Evans was Mayor in 2016, and served 12 years as a councillor for Woodside

Former councillor for Woodside, Ms Rae Evans was recognised for her 12 years of service, during which time she held a range of cabinet and committee roles.

Ms Evans served as Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin in 2016 and is currently a councillor on Madeley Town Council.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “It is this council’s privilege to recognise, thank and honour these former councillors who all dedicated many years of service to our borough, and we do so in the highest way we can.

“Between them, these six passionate and committed individuals have given over 150 years of service to their fellow residents of our borough.

"It’s clear that whilst the name of the council may have changed over the years, their dedication certainly hasn’t. On behalf of the council, and the residents of our borough, we thank them and honour each of them with the title of Alderman, which embodies dignity and pride.”

Thursday was only the third time Telford & Wrekin Council has held such a special meeting, with these six new Honorary Aldermen joining seven other former councillors who were awarded the status in 2022 and 2023.