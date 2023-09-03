UNITE strike could affect refuse collections and highway maintenance

The union has called a strike in three Welsh counties including Wrexham, starting on Monday and running until September 17.

Wrexham Council, which takes in Chirk, the Ceiriog Valley and border villages said it was possible that bin collections will be affected, but it doesn't know for sure.

"As a result, we’re asking people to put their bins and recycling out as normal on their collection days, but to bear with us if some bins aren’t emptied.

"If a collection hasn’t taken place by 3.30pm, please remove your bins and recycling from their collection point. We won’t be able to collect missed bins."