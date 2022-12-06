Councillor rejoins Lib Dems to strengthen Shropshire county group's opposition status

Councillor Andy Boddington

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington had resigned the party group in February saying he disagreed with how the main opposition grouping at Shirehall was run but stayed on as a member of the party.

Councillor Boddington, who represents the Ludlow North seat was elected to Shropshire Council in 2014.

He said: "I like the way the Lib Dem group is going and I think there is a lot that we can achieve before the all out election."

He added that it is good to be involved in a group where "you can share views and disagree".

Councillor Boddington said he would continue to vote to represent his ward, which may occasionally mean that he disagrees with his colleagues.