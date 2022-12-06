Notification Settings

Councillor rejoins Lib Dems to strengthen Shropshire county group's opposition status

By David Tooley

A councillor has rejoined the Lib Dem political group on Shropshire Council after nearly a year as an independent.

Councillor Andy Boddington

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington had resigned the party group in February saying he disagreed with how the main opposition grouping at Shirehall was run but stayed on as a member of the party.

Councillor Boddington, who represents the Ludlow North seat was elected to Shropshire Council in 2014.

He said: "I like the way the Lib Dem group is going and I think there is a lot that we can achieve before the all out election."

He added that it is good to be involved in a group where "you can share views and disagree".

Councillor Boddington said he would continue to vote to represent his ward, which may occasionally mean that he disagrees with his colleagues.

The move means that the Lib Dem group, which is the largest opposition group, moves back to having 15 members, compared to the 41 Conservatives who run Shropshire with an overall majority of the 74 seats.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

