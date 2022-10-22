Notification Settings

Block Boris: MP Helen Morgan backs Parliamentary motion to stop former PM making a return

By Megan Howe

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has backed a Parliamentary motion to block Boris Johnson from becoming Prime Minister again.

MP Helen Morgan

The motion, tabled by the Liberal Democrats, seeks to stop MPs who were found to have broken the law while in government from becoming Prime Minister.

Ms Morgan was elected in a by-election in December last year in the midst of the Partygate scandal and in the aftermath of a scandal that embroiled her predecessor as North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson.

Helen Morgan, Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire, said: “Voters in North Shropshire were fed-up with Boris Johnson when they elected me last year and Conservative MPs were fed-up with Boris Johnson when they booted him out this year.

"Yet the Tory party is in such a mess that desperate MPs are now crawling back to support him. It is incredulous.

“Lies, lawbreaking and cover-ups are the three key characteristics of Boris Johnson’s time in Downing Street. He must never be allowed back.

“People I speak to on the doorstep are still angry at Boris Johnson for treating Number 10 like a pub and partying while people in care homes died alone.

“The NHS is at breaking point, mortgage rates are rocketing and Johnson has been sunning himself in the Caribbean instead of representing his constituents.

"That tells you all you need to know about how much he cares for the country. His only priority is himself.

“The Conservative Party is not fit to run a country and Boris Johnson is not fit to be Prime Minister.

"It’s time to end the Tory soap opera and give the people a say at a General Election.”









