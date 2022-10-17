Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt makes emergency statement

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is issuing an emergency statement to rush forward measures that had been due to be announced on October 31 in what is known as the medium-term fiscal plan.
Mr Hunt will fast-track billions of pounds of savings in an attempt to get the public finances back on track and stabilise financial markets after weeks of turmoil in the wake of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.
The Chancellor will then address MPs in a statement to the House of Commons later in the afternoon.
He and Prime Minister Liz Truss held talks over the weekend on what the Treasury described as measures “to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”.
11.09am
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries warned her colleagues they must support Liz Truss or bring back her predecessor Boris Johnson to avoid a general election.
She tweeted: “There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support.
“Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public – a mandate with an 80 seat majority. @BorisJohnson
“The choices are simple – back Liz, if not bring back Boris or face a GE within weeks.”
11.05am
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt left 11 Downing Street at around 10.30am.
He is due to give a televised statement from inside the Treasury at around 11.15am prior to his announcement to the House of Commons this afternoon.
11am
Video: Jeremy Hunt to make emergency statement in bid to stabilise the markets