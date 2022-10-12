County MP says PM is taking 'right approach' to economy

Prime Minister Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday October 12, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Speaking after Liz Truss' appearance at Prime Minister's Questions, Telford Conservative MP, Lucy Allan, said: "The aftershocks of lockdown and the war in Ukraine have led to rapidly rising energy and raw material costs creating significant inflation.

"The world is in economic turmoil, with many comparator European economies already in recession.

"The growth agenda is the right approach in this climate, but understandably a change in direction makes already jittery markets nervous.

"The PM has always said she won’t cut public spending, but she is right to ensure that Government spends taxpayers’ money with care.

"A Labour Government would face the same challenges as this Government. The Labour response would be to tax people more and spend more taxpayers’ money, stifling growth. This would push the economy into a deep and prolonged recession."

Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, accused the Labour party of 'having their cake and eating it' over plans to help people with energy bills.

He said: "The energy package to make sure that individuals and businesses are not whacked with gigantic increases in energy costs, that is the lion share of the economic package which the government has had to borrow in order to meet this crisis.

"Now what the PM said, which is extremely important, is on the one hand the Labour Party demanded government action to help individuals and businesses and now they attack us over it. There is an inconsistency over the Labour approach, they are trying to have their cake and eat it."

But, North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan said people were facing "devastating consequences" of the Prime Minster's mini budget, and called on her to scrap the plans.

She said: “Liz Truss is still in denial about the disastrous impact she has had in just one month in charge. Today’s PMQs showed she is living in a parallel universe.

“She keeps talking about growth but the only growth people in North Shropshire have seen is in their energy bills and mortgage payments.

“The longer she ignores the reality that her unfunded tax cuts are wreaking havoc with our economy, the more devastating the consequences will be for families across the country.