Telford MP Lucy Allan 'no longer supports PM' as cracks appear between Shropshire Tories

Lucy Allan has said she no longer supports Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister was rocked on Tuesday night when Rishi Sunak and Sajud Javid resigned as Chancellor and Health Secretary respectively in the wake of his handling of former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

Mr Pincher was suspended by the Conservatives last week after it was alleged he groped two men. Since then the Prime Minister has been forced to apologise for his handling of the row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct as far back as 2019.

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid's departures were followed by a flurry of resignations from junior ministers.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski reaffirmed his support for the Prime Minister.

He said: "For him to have been able to secure Nadhim Zahawi to become his Chancellor and to keep the rest of the cabinet on board shows a certain degree of political nous. The resignation of the chancellor and the health secretary could have triggered an avalanche against the PM but it hasn't, and in the main the party is solidly behind him."

Daniel Kawczynski remains loyal to Boris Johnson

However, on social media Lucy Allan has said she no longer supports the Mr Johnson.

The Telford MP responded to No 10's announcement of Michelle Donelan as Education Secretary on Twitter by simply writing "seriously".

She later added: "I am a backbencher and so not in the running for any position, but I want a credible government for our country."

Asked on Facebook whether she supports the Prime Minister, Ms Allan simply replied: "No."

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne has not commented publicly since last night's resignations, but has previously said he voted against the Prime Minister in last month's vote of confidence.

Around a dozen Tory MPs have quit the Government in the last 24 hours.

They include West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards, who was a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to the Department for Transport and Stafford MP Theo Clarke, who quit as Trade Envoy to Kenya.

Ms Richards wrote in her resignation letter: "At a time when my constituents are worried about the cost of living and I am doing my best to support them, I cannot bring myself to serve as a PPS under the current circumstances, where the focus is skewed by poor judgment that I don't wish to be associated with.

"I am loyal to my constituents and will always put them first. I am also loyal to the Conservative Party, which is currently unrecognisable to me."