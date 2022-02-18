Fire chair wants 'common sense to prevail' over budget plans

Councillor Eric Carter said he wants common sense to prevail

Members of Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority narrowly voted down a proposal to increase its precept by 1.99 per cent – £2 a year – saying any rise would add to the financial pressures many households are already experiencing.

The move means the fire service is now facing an annual deficit of around £500,000 for the next three years, with time running out to set a balanced budget for 2022/23.

An extraordinary meeting of the Fire Authority, which is made up of members of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils, has been called for next Wednesday when it is hoped an agreement can be reached.

The service needs to set its precept before the two councils sign off their total council tax bills for the year ahead, which Shropshire is expected to do next Thursday, followed by Telford & Wrekin the following week.

Despite support from the majority Conservative group, opposition councillors succeeded in voting down the proposed precept hike due to absences.

The authority’s Conservative chairman, Councillor Eric Carter, said: “One of the things I am most proud about, as chairman for five years now, is that we don’t politicise the Fire Authority. We always work very closely together.

“However, there were three Conservative members who, for various reasons, were unable to be present.

“We are not trying to deny people their democratic right to have their vote, but do want to ensure that people realise that what we are voting for is the future of the Fire Authority.

“They have recently undertaken a poll and the vast majority of people support the work we have done and the proposals for an extra £2 a year to secure the future of our authority.

“Half a million pounds a year for the next three years will be impacted.”

At next week’s meeting, officers are expected to give more details about why an increase is required and what the implications of cutting £500,000 from the budget would be.

Councillor Carter said: “It would mean some decisions we want to take would have to be discussed in more detail.

“If we don’t do this in the next 12 months and we get this reduction, it does put in doubt some of the plans we have got in the future.

“We have always been very proud that we have not reduced our staff or put any of our fire stations under threat, and continue to ensure that won’t happen, but what we must ensure is that the service is funded.”

Councillor Carter said he hoped members would take the time ahead of next week’s meeting to consider the ramifications of blocking the £2 precept rise.

He said: “I am pretty confident we will have a full turnout next week and we will have the opportunity to put the case once again.