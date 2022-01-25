Graeme Perks with a poster promoting the 'Selfie' VJ Day event

Expert woodworker Graeme Perks had served on Ludlow Town Council for 20 years and is well known in town for being chairman of the Ludlow War Memorial Fund and action within the community, including building park benches.

Mr Perks said: "I support local democracy and am pleased it’s been advertised promptly. Regarding the council I am letting former volunteer councillor colleagues do their bit and am so proud to have served the Gallows Bank ward and the town."

He said he was looking forward to carrying on his volunteer work for the town.

Fellow town councillor Andy Boddington said today: "We were surprised but after two decades as a member of Ludlow Town Council, Graeme Perks unexpectedly stood down yesterday. The Mayor of Ludlow is to write to Graeme to thank him for his 20 years’ service on the council."

Within hours of the resignation the town council published a notice of vacancy for the Gallows Bank ward. A new councillor could be elected in a by-election or, if a by-election is not called, through a process of co-option.

An election will be called if 10 residents, who are registered to vote in the ward where the vacancy has arisen, write to the Returning Officer asking that an election be held. This can be in the form of a letter with the ten signatures.

The letter must be delivered by hand to Electoral Services, Shropshire Council, The Shirehall, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND. Due to extensive closures at Shirehall, the letter should be delivered to the North Entrance at the back of the building. Further guidance is available from Electoral Services on 0345 678 9015.

If the Returning Officer declares an election has not been called by electors, the vacancy can be filled by co-option. That is likely to take place at the Ludlow Town Council meeting on March 7. Candidates are likely to be required to fill out an application form and take questions from councillors.

More details can be found on the council's website at ludlow.gov.uk/