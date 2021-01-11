Formal objection has been lodged on Abermule Business Unit plans

Abermule Business Unit graphic Abermule Business Park Sign Graphic of how the Abermule Business Units could look.

In November 2020, Powys County Council submitted the application to build nine units at the business park which is at the edge of the village, and where a bulking recycle facility is being built.

This followed a consultation period.

The application does differ from the outline planning application for six units which was approved along with the Bulking recycle facility in August 2018.

Abermule with Llandyssil Community Council discussed the proposal at their council meeting on December 2.

The letter which has been sent to the county council by Abermule with Llandyssil council clerk, Gwilym Rippon, objects to the proposals on a dozen points.

Mr Rippon, said: “Abermule with Llandyssil Community Council strongly objects to the application.

“Powys County Council have once again moved with great haste following a poorly conducted consultation, which showed total disregard for the residents of Abermule, the community council and the Welsh Government consultation process.

“We appreciate the consultation was carried out during Covid restrictions; however, councillors and the public were denied the opportunity to ask questions or raise concerns when such a meeting could so easily have been arranged virtually.”

Mr Rippon said: “Outline planning was granted for six units across the whole site, this application proposes nine units on only half the site.

“The density and design of the units is industrial and sacrifices quality for quantity.

“Fewer units of a better design, would create a better working environment, and be a more attractive prospect for potential businesses, at the same time improving the visual impact on the entrance to Abermule.”

Mr Rippon added that the community council want to speak at the planning committee meeting, which will decide the application at some point in the future.

In the pre-application consultation report, Louise Evans of PCC Engineering Design Services, said: “With the current Covid 19 restrictions, it would not have been possible to hold a consultation meeting, as we have conducted in the past, but for those who wanted to discuss the proposals with officers, the contact details of the agent were provided with all the consultation documents.

“PCC has both fulfilled its obligations under the regulations, and gone beyond the minimum requirements to do so.

“It is unfortunate that some people believe the consultation exercise was inadequate but there is a limit to what can reasonably and safely be achieved under the current circumstances

“On the whole the units are small in scale and likely to attract business start ups and small scale enterprises.

She added that there was “no desire” for the units planned for Abermule to be as big as those on Newtown’s Mochdre and Vastre Estates.