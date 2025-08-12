Peter Rhodes on lynxes, leverets and a culture of compensation
I find myself suddenly warming to Ed Miliband's net-zero nonsense, having studied a proposed compensation scheme for those hapless citizens who find themselves living within 500 metres of a new pylon which ruins the view.
By Peter Rhodes
The scheme, according to one report, is £250 off your annual bill for ten years – that's a cool £2,500. But surely, that is only the beginning?
As the Supreme Court car finance saga reveals, we live in an age of limitless compensation when just about anyone can claim for alleged loss, even if it was incurred years ago.