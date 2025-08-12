Bronglais General Hospital in Aberysytwyth

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick

Liberal Democrat representatives from across Powys have come together to strongly oppose plans to remove stroke rehabilitation services from Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, warning that the proposed downgrade would be a devastating blow to rural healthcare in Mid Wales.

In a joint letter to Hywel Dda University Health Board, Powys Liberal Democrat MPs, Senedd Members, and County Councillors have expressed deep concern over the Board’s Clinical Services Plan, which would see stroke rehabilitation services relocated to Llanelli or Haverfordwest — hospitals that are hours away for many residents of west Powys.

Bronglais currently serves communities including Llanidloes, Rhayader, Llanwrtyd Wells, Newbridge-on-Wye and Llandrindod Wells.

For many, it is their nearest and most accessible hospital for stroke care.

The signatories argue that removing stroke rehabilitation services would create significant barriers to treatment and family support, worsening outcomes for patients.

They highlight that Bronglais’s stroke unit is the best performing in the Hywel Dda area according to national data, and say there is no clinical or geographic justification for removing services from a high-performing, strategically placed hospital.

The letter also criticises the consultation for failing to offer an option to retain or enhance services at Bronglais, despite overwhelming public and clinical support for doing so.

There is no clarity on how patients from Mid Wales would be transported, nor any evidence of a rural impact assessment.

Over 8,000 people have signed a petition to protect Bronglais’s stroke services, and both Powys and Ceredigion County Councils have passed motions in support of keeping the unit open.

Those who have signed include David Chadwick MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, Jane Dodds, Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales, Cllrs Glyn Preston and Fleur Frantz-Morgans representing Llanidloes and Cllr Angela Davies representing Rhayader.

Commenting, David Chadwick MP said: "This plan completely fails rural Wales. Bronglais provides exceptional stroke care, and there is no justification for removing services that are already delivering excellent outcomes. For many of my constituents, travelling to Llanelli or Haverfordwest is simply not feasible.

"The Health Board must rethink these proposals urgently. We need to see investment in Bronglais, not withdrawal. Stroke patients and their families deserve care that is accessible, effective, and local. Anything less risks serious harm to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities."

Glyn Preston, County Councillor for Llanidloes and Lib Dem Senedd Candidate for Gwynedd Maldwyn, added: "Our communities are being ignored. Bronglais is a vital lifeline for people across west Powys and beyond. Moving stroke rehabilitation hours away will isolate patients during some of the most traumatic periods of their lives, and place enormous emotional and financial strain on families trying to support them.

"We are already facing healthcare challenges in rural areas. Taking away a high-performing stroke unit will only make that worse. I will continue to stand up for Llanidloes and the surrounding areas, and fight to protect the services that our residents so clearly need and value."