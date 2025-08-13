Peter Rhodes on rag-tops, allotment sales and a peace treaty far away

Allotments are socialism distilled, the awarding of little patches of land to citizens who have no land of their own. If allotment selling becomes this Government's policy, will nothing be sacred? How long before, in the name of “growth,” they auction off Keir Hardy's hat?



It seems convertible cars are on the way out. Latest sales figures reveal that barely 12,000 convertibles were sold last year compared with almost 100,000 bought 20 years earlier. In my youth I had a string of convertibles: two chic Triumph Heralds, one snarling MG and one barely-legal and borderline-lethal kit car. I loved them all. Loved the warmth of the sun by day, the smell of the countryside in the evening and the bizarre, unforgettable experience, one night in Norfolk, of feeling surrounded by a spectacular shower of shooting stars.