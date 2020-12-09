Consultation on housing plans for Llandrinio is set to close on Sunday, December 13

Councillor Lucy Roberts Llandrinio Plans 1 Llandrinio Plans 2

LRM planning is the appointed agent for Powys County Council’s Affordable Housing Team in relation to proposed housing developments on two parcels of land either side of the B4393 road which goes through Llandrinio.

One, on land to the north of Orchard Croft, and the second part on land at Trawscoed.

Powys County Councillor for Llandrinio, Councillor Lucy Roberts, said: “Powys County Council have launched a pre-application consultation around a draft planning application to build 48 houses in Llandrinio.

“Of these 24 will be affordable homes to be built on the ground between Trawscoed and the village hall, and 24 will be for the open market and would be built on the land behind Orchard Croft.”

LRM planning said: “A full planning application is to be submitted imminently for the development of 48 dwellings across the two land parcels .

“Proposals also include landscaping, sustainable drainage, car parking and associated works.”

Due to coronavirus pandemic, changes have been made to the legislation governing the consultation process

This means that plans can be seen online rather than physically at a local library or community centre.

This is because large gatherings of people are prohibited, and some buildings remain closed.

After the consultation finishes, feedback will be collected and would accompany the planning application as part of the pre-application consultation (PAC) report.

LRM planning added: “This is your opportunity to comment directly to the applicant on the draft planning application.

“Every comment received will be reviewed and the PAC will respond to each comment raised.”

Villagers will get a second bite at the cherry, and will be able to comment directly to the planning department once a formal planning application has been made.

The deadline was to be Friday, December 11 but due to a problem with the website, this has been extended to Sunday, December 13.

To see the documents visit, https://lrmplanning.com/consultation/housing-developments-at-llandrinio/