Tourist accommodation near Welshpool given the green light

Maesmawr Pods - tourist accommodation proposal near Welshpool

Wright and Jones Holdings had applied for permission to install three holiday pods.

The plans also include creating a sewage treatment plant and car parking at a field near Figyn Cottage, Maesmawr, which is just off the B4392 road that runs from Cyfronydd to Guilsfield.

The pods will measure 5.9 metres in length, 5.5 metres in width, with a height of 2.8 metres.

Powys County Council planning officer, Rhys Evans, said the proposed development complies with relevant planning policy and recommended conditional consent.

One of the conditions is that it will be for holiday accommodation only, and will not be used as someone’s “sole or main residence.”

To prove this, the company will need to keep an up-to-date register showing the visitors’ home addresses, and the dates they stayed there.

This register will need to be available for inspection.

Agents Roger Parry and Partners, said: “It is an ideal site for tourism use, as it’s sustainable with good connectivity to Mid Wales, North Wales and Shropshire.

“The proposal will provide a holiday let site which will in turn support the local tourism of the area, and indirectly support local businesses and sites where visitors will visit.”

“It is situated in an area where there are ample tourist destinations, public footpaths and other services, which in turn will ensure the site will be a success.”

They said that the land is an “inconspicuous location” with very few properties nearby.