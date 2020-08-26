Youth service changes on hold as councils consider handover

Shropshire Council had proposed controversial plans to focus its youth funding on vulnerable young people rather than traditional clubs and activities which would instead be the responsibility of the smaller authorities.

But the plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the unitary authority has told town and parish councils it will continue its old system for the time being.

In a report to tonight’s Oswestry Town Council meeting town clerk Arren Roberts

said Shropshire Council proposed changes to the delivery of support for young people across the county in a report submitted to and agreed by cabinet in January.

This recommended a phased implementation of a team of detached youth workers whose aim would be to focus on vulnerable young people at risk of exploitation and criminal activity.

Shropshire Council said the team would be introduced as town and parish councils came on board with the new proposals to directly commission and fund open access youth clubs.

Shropshire Council said: “Covid-19 has impacted on the above proposals – and Children’s Services has adjusted plans to ensure young people continue to get the support they require.

“With this in mind we feel it is prudent to continue to fund the open access youth clubs until the end of the financial year in areas where new commissioning arrangements have stalled due to the current situation, which will allow all town and parish councils additional time to consider future commissioning arrangements.”