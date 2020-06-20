Concern over path maintenance work

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council member Greg Sinclair said the work, carried out in Telford using power washers and roadsweeper vehicles ahead of path resurfacing, throws debris into the air that “will hit the cars and chip the paintwork”.

Telford and Wrekin Council said the work, carried out by highways maintenance firm Balfour Beatty and its specialist subcontractors, was subject to guidelines and risk assessments aimed at reducing damage to property. It added that more than 140 miles of footpath had been resurfaced over a recent two-year period with “very few concerns raised”.

Cllr Sinclair, who is also a member of Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council, told his Hollinswood and Randlay colleagues that the work had already been carried out there.

He said: “A word of warning: They send a guy out with a very high-pressure power washer to clear off all the debris – moss and loose stuff – off the paths. Around my way they’ve been spraying it onto grass and flowerbeds and up people’s driveways.

“Then the guy cleans it off with his power washer. Then the guys come round with tar slurry, spread it all over the place, which is neatly done and all looks very pretty.

“And then, hopefully, a few days later, they come around with the roadsweeper and clear up the mess.

“But be warned: The stuff that comes up the pavement, if there’s cars around, it will hit the cars and chip the paintwork, and it seems that there are not notes going out saying ‘We are doing this work, please make sure your cars and vehicles are not in the way’.

“I don’t know how you put it out to residents now, because it’s a done deal, but there could be complaints coming in because of the amount of debris coming up from the power-washing.”

Advertising

A spokeswoman for Telford and Wrekin Council rejected the claim, saying emails were sent to “key stakeholders” in the area, letters were delivered to all residents and information signs were put up during May.

She confirmed the work, taking place in Hollinswood, included a footway surface treatment scheme in Deepdale.

“Preparatory works started on June 3, 2020, and the surface treatment works are continuing, but have bee delayed due to the current wet weather,” she said.

She added that more than 230,000 metres of footpath had received resurfacing treatment between March 2017 and April 2029 “with very few concerns raised”, and, since the start of 2020, the council had received 22 customer review cards with a satisfaction score above four out of five.

Anyone wishing to report damage to vehicles can contact Balfour Beatty, who took over the Telford and Wrekin highways contract last year, or the council’s highways department.

“However, we would like to note that certain method statements, guidelines and risk assessments are in place to reduce the occurrence of any such event,” she added.