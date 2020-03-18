Shrewsbury Town Council to delay its decision on North West Relief Road

At its meeting on Monday evening councillors decided to seek more information before providing an official response on the proposal.

Councillor Alan Mosley, who represents Castlefields, said: "We decided to wait until we have had a greater opportunity to meet with and discuss matters with Shropshire Council and WSP in depth and also to review reports that are being produced for constituents on the big town plan"

He added: "We also want to pick up the views of residents and all the groups including those that are for and against the building of the road."

It comes as the last exhibition to give the public an insight into Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road has been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.