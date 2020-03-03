Shropshire market towns under the spotlight in growth plan

Supporting the growth of new and existing businesses, attracting inward investment and developing and retaining talent and skills are the keys to the growth strategies for of Oswestry, Whitchurch, Market Drayton, Bridgnorth and Ludlow.

The Oswestry plan centres on the town's proposed Innovation Park on land next to the Mile End roundabout, the A5 Growth Corridor and developing land at Park Hall, as well as businesses in the healthcare sector to tie in with the Orthopaedic Hospital will be explored.

For Whitchurch, the aim is to look at sites at Oaklands Farm and Heath Road for business parks and sites that could bring hotels to the area. as well as supporting the strategic corridor for North East Shropshire and the A41 growth corridor linking to the M54 and the proposed HS2 hub at Crewe.

Market Drayton's aspirations centre on further investment and development of units at Tern Valley, Tern Hill Barracks - a major site for the future - and employment sites in surrounding parishes.

There are also aspirations to continue to improve the town centre and encourage tourism through the canal and potential marina site.

A report to Shropshire Council's cabinet meeting says: "There will be many benefits associated with a resilient economy and increased economic productivity such as increased employment opportunity, provision of housing, infrastructure benefits, facilities and utilities."