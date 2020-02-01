County MPs celebrate EU departure

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said she was optimistic about the opportunities available to a global Britain.

"Telford voted resoundingly to leave and although I acknowledge that many of my constituents wished to remain, it is now incumbent on all of us to work together to bridge political divisions and make a success of our new sovereign powers," she said.

"The United Kingdom will be free to legislate for its own priorities for the first time in nearly five decades across swathes of the economy, allowing dynamic investment that will benefit residents.

"Businesses and individuals who have been holding back due to uncertainty are now free to make investment and spending decisions. This will have a positive impact on both our local and national economy."

She added that the end of political uncertainty had unlocked stalled investment in the economy, opening the way to investment in public services.

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski, who celebrated the occasion with a party in his constituency, said he was relieved and delighted that Britain had finally left.

"It's a huge moment for democracy," he said. "It's the first time the citizens of a European country have voted on something and it's been enacted.

"In the past when people in Europe have voted for something, whether it be in Denmark, France or Ireland, they have been told they have made a mistake and to vote again to get it right.

Advertising

"Britain is showing other countries the way of democracy," he said.

Mr Kawczynski said the past three-and-a-half years had seen the opening up of many divisions over the issue of Brexit, and it was now time to bring people together.

"We have seen many people in Parliament Square, some supporting Brexit, others supporting the EU and waving European Union flags," he said.

"I feel sad some people seem to have a greater sense of loyalty to a foreign flag than to their own national flag/"

Mr Kawczynski accepted that some people would be sad to be departing from the EU, and said it was now the role of politicians to allay those fears by making Brexit a success.

"We will make a great success of Brexit," he added. "The future is very bright for the UK."