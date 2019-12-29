MP torn over peerage for former speaker

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski has said he hopes Lindsay Hoyle, who has replaced John Bercow at the Speaker, will be "more balanced" on who he calls for questions to the Prime Minister.

Mr Kawczynski, was speaking after it emerged that Mr Bercow was the first former speaker in 230 years not to be given a peerage and seat in the House of Lords on his retirement.

The move, revealed in the New Year's Honours list, has been seen by many as revenge from the government over what was believed to be a pro-Brexit standpoint from Mr Bercow during his tenure.

Asked whether Mr Bercow should have a peerage, Mr Kawczynski said he was torn, but believed there should be magnanimity in victory.

He said that there had been frustration from some over Mr Bercow's decisions regarding Prime Minister's Questions.

He said: "When you are called for a Prime Minister's Question, that is like a golden ticket, particularly if you want to get something for your constituency. I think of the major successes I have had in Shrewsbury in the last parliament have come from asking questions directly to the Prime Minister at PMQs."

He added: "I would argue the way in which the speaker called Members of Parliament, he definitely favoured certain people over others."

Mr Kawczynski said the issue would be shown in an examination of Hansard – which records debate in the House of Commons.

Speaking on LBC he added: "I hope the next speaker will be much more balanced in how people are called at those moments."

The Shrewsbury Conservative also revealed that he had declined to support Mr Bercow's nomination as speaker back in 2005 on three occasions.