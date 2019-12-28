MPs welcome potential for more Shropshire investment

It has been reported that the treasury’s spending rules could be altered to help boost investment in the North and the Midlands as the Tories try to deliver for their newly-won voters.

Investment decisions would take into account improving people’s wellbeing or narrowing the productivity gap with the South and focus less on overall national economic growth according to reports on the plans.

The proposals being considered ahead of the spring Budget would affect how officials work out the value for money of investments in transport, business development and other initiatives.

In response a treasury spokesperson said: “We work across Government to ensure investment is focused on where it is needed across the UK and delivers value for money for the taxpayer.”

North Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson, said that any move to re-balance the distribution of funding for infrastructure projects could be hugely beneficial to Shropshire.

He said: “I think any change to the government regulations made for increasing investment, particularly for infrastructure such as road, rail and broadband, is very welcome and I have lots of projects locally that could use the funding.

“I want to improve broadband, move forward with the dualing of the A5, and complete the Pant/Llanymynech bypass.

“All these are significantly worthwhile projects that would have a significant impact locally.”

He added: “These are my absolute priorities, they were not in my election leaflets for fun. We need to get these sorted.”

Mr Paterson said that improved broadband and mobile phone communication are imperative for the area.

He said: “It is vital we get these communications sorted out. Both broadband and mobile telephones are a top priority because with them you can compete with the centre of London, San Francisco, or Rio de Janeiro. If you have not got that ability you are massively disadvantaged.”

Mr Paterson’s party colleague, Telford MP, Lucy Allan, said the move was welcome, and could spell good news for the town.

She said: "The focus of public spending decisions has previously been on generating national economic benefit, which almost always resulted in more investment in the South East.

"This Government has a mandate to change its spending rules and, thanks to Chancellor Sajid Javid, is planning to boost infrastructure spending in the Midlands and the North. Value for money will be calculated based on boosting economic well being with the aim of narrowing the productivity gap between the South East and the Midlands and the North.

"Telford is a vibrant, growing economic centre contributing to the growth of the West Midlands. We have more skilled jobs such as in advanced manufacturing, coming to Telford all the time. We desperately need good basic infrastructure to allow this jobs miracle to continue: decent rail services, good local transport, and broadband.

"We also need good local services for our growing population as more and more people move to Telford. As a new town we must have access to school places, GPs and of course a fully equipped 21st Century 24/7 hospital.

"This Government is accountable to the people who elected it. Of course we need to focus on the needs of the areas left behind by previous Governments; with so many new MPs from the governing party representing areas in the Midlands and the North, we can be a strong voice in Parliament to ensure inequalities in public spending are addressed. This is a welcome first step."

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP, Daniel Kawczynski, also welcomed the prospect, but added that the government also needs to focus on reducing debt.

He said: “I absolutely agree with the idea but government also needs to stick to pledge of continuing to reduce debt as a percentage of GDP during course of this Parliament.

“We need a financial buffer to attempt to weather any future global economic downturn. That’s a key lesson from run up to 2008 global crash.”

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard added: “This would be a welcome and innovative change which would help revitalise many parts of the West Midlands. However, fiscal incentives alone are not enough; lower taxes are the true example of a vibrant capital marketplace and sustainable economy.”