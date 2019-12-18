Menu

MP says fight to save A & E goes on

By Mark Andrews | Telford | Politics | Published:

Re-elected Telford MP Lucy Allan has pledged to continue her fight to retain a 24-hour A & E service in the town.

Lucy Allan

The MP said there were more than 100 people waiting for treatment when she visited Princess Royal Hospital on Monday evening this week.

In October this year she launched a crowd-funding campaign to to pay for a legal challenge to the £312 million Future Fit shake-up of hospital services in the county.

The scheme, which had been backed by the Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire clinical commissioning groups, would see the county's main A & E department centralised in Shrewsbury, with a part-time 'A & E local' service at Telford.

But Ms Allan said what she saw on Monday confirmed why Telford needed a full-time A & E.

"Under Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital management’s Future Fit plan, A & E would close in one hour’s time," she said. "How can that work?"

