Auction of council assets could raise £900,000

One of the attractions for bidders will be Staylittle Outdoor Education Centre between Llanidloes and Llanbrynmair, which was closed in 2018.

The announcement of it’s impending closure in late 2017 galvanised a campaign involving a petition of more than 5,000 signatures objecting to plans to close it down.

It was the council's last outdoor education centre, but the Freedom Leisure-run centre closed in April 2018 to make annual savings of £130,000 after attempts to find an alternative operator failed.

For the auction it is expected that bidding for the centre will start at £230,000.

Other lots include a farm near Llansilin, a former library in Builth Wells, a couple of houses and a public toilet in Llandrindod Wells.

The decision has been taken by highways, recycling and assets portfolio holder, Councillor Phyl Davies, to sell at least eight properties at auction on Thursday, October 31.

Auctioneers Brightwell will be holding the auction at the David Spencer Suite, Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells.

Council valuer David Pritchard said: “Following the success of a collective property auction in March, it is proposed to hold a further auction on October 31.

“Consideration has been given to the most appropriate mechanism of marketing and disposing of a number of property assets many of which require modernisation and improvement.

“Due to the nature of these properties it is considered that sale by auction is the most appropriate method of disposal, also providing the best opportunity to ensure that capital receipts are received before the end of the current financial year to help meet the council’s capital income targets.”

The report notes that the council was keeping the minimum reserve prices confidential. However, the lots and guide prices can already be seen on the Brightwells auction website.

The lots are: